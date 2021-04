Langford will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

With Kemba Walker getting his usual rest on a back-to-back, Langford will move into the lineup at one guard spot, while Marcus Smart gets the nod at point guard. It will be just the third appearance of the season for Langford, who made his long-awaited debut over the weekend against Charlotte. In Tuesday's loss to Philly, Langford scored two points with one assist, one rebound and one steal in 14 minutes.