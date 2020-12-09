Langford (wrist) is out of his cast and is now wearing a brace, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. According to Langford, "The wrist is feeling good. I just got out of a hard cast yesterday and I'm just focused on getting a range of motion back in my wrist and strengthening it back up."

Langford underwent wrist surgery during the 2020 postseason, and he's making good progress in his recovery. It's unclear if he'll be ready for the opener, but we shouldn't be surprised if he doesn't take the court until January. With Gordon Hayward gone and Kemba Walker (knee) set to miss about a month of the season, Langford could see an expanded role early on when he's available.