Langford (wrist) will not play in Monday's game against Chicago.

Langford is yet to play his season while recovering from wrist surgery, and it's very much unclear how far away he is from making his season debut. As a rookie last season, Langford mostly struggled in 32 appearances, shooting 35.0 percent from the field (28-80 FG) and 18.5 percent from three (5-27 3PT).