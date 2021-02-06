site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Romeo Langford: Still out Sunday
Langford (wrist) will not play Sunday against Phoenix.
Langford will miss yet another game while recovering from wrist surgery. It's not yet clear when he could make his season debut for Boston.
