Celtics' Romeo Langford: Still out Wednesday
Langford (ankle) won't be available for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Langford is reportedly closing in on a return to action following an ankle injury, but the team has yet to deem him available for action. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward after participating in Monday morning's shootaround, with his next opportunity to return coming Thursday against the 76ers.
