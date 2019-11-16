Celtics' Romeo Langford: Suffers injury in G League
Langford has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Fort Wayne due to a right ankle injury, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The severity of Langford's injury is unknown at this time. He's spent time in the G League this season to stay sharp.
