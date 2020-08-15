Langford has suffered torn ligaments in his wrist, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Langford's injury occurred in the Celtics' regular season finale on Thursday. The team is uncertain how to handle it at the moment, as he could still potentially play through the injury and take time off down the road or miss time right away to take care of it. As of now, he is considered questionable going forward, but he may need to shut things down for surgery.