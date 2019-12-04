Celtics' Romeo Langford: Suits up for G League team
Langford (ankle) logged 17 minutes for the G League's Maine Red Claws in Sunday's 116-114 win over the Long Island Nets. He put up 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds off the bench.
Langford was sidelined for about two weeks after suffering an ankle injury during a Nov. 15 game with Maine. Since the first-round pick isn't playing on a two-way contract, he should make his way back to Boston sooner rather than later, but expect the Celtics to send him to Maine frequently to pick up some much-needed playing time. The rookie isn't expected to be a regular member of coach Brad Stevens' rotation this season.
