The Celtics exercised Langford's (wrist) $3.8 million team option for 2021-22 on Tuesday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Langford has yet to make his 2020-21 debut after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in late September, but the 21-year-old showed enough promise as a rookie -- particularly on the defensive end -- to make it an easy decision for the Celtics to pick up his third-year option. The 6-foot-6 wing is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics and is without a clear timeline to return to game action.