Celtics' Romeo Langford: To miss multiple weeks
Langford (ankle) is expected to miss a few more weeks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Langford suffered a right ankle sprain in a G League game a week ago, and the injury will cost him at least a couple of weeks. A timetable for his return should come into focus as he nears full strength.
