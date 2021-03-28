Langford (health and safety protocols) will not play in Monday's game against the Pelicans.
The second-year guard is yet to appear in a game this season, and his debut will have to wait, as he remains in the league's health and safety protocols. Langford's next chance to play could be Wednesday's meeting with the Mavs.
