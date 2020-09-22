Langford (wrist) will miss the remainder of the postseason after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament in his right wrist.

Langford was initially planning to delay the procedure until after the season, but the Celtics' medical staff advised the rookie to address the issue in an effort to prevent further damage. Langford saw some brief action in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals before departing with an adductor injury. He was in and out of the regular rotation for most of the season, averaging 11.6 minutes across 32 regular-season appearances.