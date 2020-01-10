Celtics' Romeo Langford: Unlikely to play Saturday
Langford (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Langford has sat out the last four games and is now on track for his fifth straight absence due to the illness. The 20-year-old will likely need to wait until at least Monday versus the Bulls to retake the court.
