Langford (wrist) is unlikely to travel with the Celtics during their upcoming road trip due to the league's health and safety protocols, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Coach Brad Stevens said that Langford was cleared to practice Wednesday and would have been available to make his season debut Thursday after undergoing right wrist surgery in September. However, he was unable to participate in practice since he's now in the league's health and safety protocols. As a result, the 21-year-old will likely be sidelined for at least the next two games. Once he's cleared to play, Langford isn't expected to be a significant part of Boston's rotation.