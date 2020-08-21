Langford (wrist) will need surgery after the conclusion of the season, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Langford's torn wrist, according to coach Brad Stevens, has responded well to playing. That said, it will still require surgery once the Celtics' playoff run concludes.
