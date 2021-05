Langford will start Sunday's Game 4 against the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Kemba Walker (knee) sidelined, the Celtics will put their trust in the second-year guard, who saw a playoff-career-high 27 minutes in Friday night's Game 3 victory. Langford finished that contest with only six points and six rebounds, however, so even with an extended workload he's more of a hail mary target when it comes to DFS contests.