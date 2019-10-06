Celtics' Romeo Langford: Won't play Sunday
Langford (groin) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
The rookie has been limited since the start of camp due to a groin issue, but it doesn't look to be anything serious, and coach Brad Stevens said he expects Langford to increase his activity in the week ahead.
