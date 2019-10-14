Celtics' Romeo Langford: Won't play Tuesday
Langford (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Langford, who exited Sunday's tilt with the Cavaliers after straining his right knee in a third-quarter fall has been ruled out for Tuesday's game. The severity of the injury is unclear and Langford still needs to undergo further testing in order for a timeline for his recovery to be effectively determined. If he manages to avoid anything too nasty, he could return for next Wednesday's season opener against Philadelphia.
