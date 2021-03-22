Langford (COVID-19 protocols) won't join the Celtics during the team's current four-game road trip, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Langford missed the first half of the season while recovering from right wrist surgery and has been in the league's health and safety protocols since the All-Star break. He'll miss at least the next four games, and a clear timetable for his return isn't yet known.

