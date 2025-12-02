Celtics' Ron Harper: Cleared to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper (calf) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
The two-way player had been sidelined for the G League Maine Celtics' previous two games Friday and Sunday due to a right calf injury, but he's back with the parent club and has seemingly returned to full health. Harper has played just 15 total minutes over three appearances with Boston this season and is unlikely to be included in the rotation Tuesday.