The Celtics signed Harper (shoulder) to an Exhibit 10 contract Sunday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Harper spent the 2023-24 season as a two-way player for Toronto, but was waived in December after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left shoulder. He's since recovered from the procedure and logged three points and a block across 10 minutes with the Celtics' Summer League team Saturday. Harper's Exhibit 10 deal will earn him an invite to training camp and gives Boston his G league rights..