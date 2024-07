Hauser and the Celtics agreed on a four-year, $45 million extension Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hauser shot 42.4 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game last year and was a key offensive weapon off the bench during Boston's championship run. The sharpshooter was set to make $2.1 million in 2024-25 before the extension, so the new deal gives him a hefty pay raise and keeps him tied to Boston for the foreseeable future.