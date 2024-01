Hauser will move back to the bench for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Celtics are without Jrue Holiday (elbow), but Al Horford will join the first unit with Boston opting for a larger frontcourt. Hauser fared well in a spot start Friday versus Toronto, scoring nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt) with nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes.