Hauser is not in the starting lineup to face the Hawks on Thursday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The Celtics will feature their regular starting unit of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, so it's not surprising to see Hauser heading back to his regular bench role. Hauser is averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from three-point range since the beginning of March.