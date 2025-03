Hauser won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jrue Holiday (finger) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) out, the Celtics will start Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Luke Kornet. Hauser totaled only 12 points in 42 minutes over the last three appearances as a reserve.