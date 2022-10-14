Hauser will operate off the bench during Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors.

With a majority of Boston's regulars sidelined, Hauser entered the starting lineup during the team's last exhibition, but he'll revert back to his usual bench role for the preseason finale. The sharpshooter play primarily in the G League last year, but with Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) out to begin the campaign, it's possible Hauser could see an increased role on the NBA squad in 2022-23.