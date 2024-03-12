Hauser totaled 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and two steals across 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 121-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The third-year wing played more than 30 minutes for the first time since Jan. 21, helping pick up the slack left by the absences of Jrue Holiday (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), and Hauser turned the court time into season highs in scoring and made three-pointers. He's been an especially dangerous weapon from beyond the arc of late, draining multiple threes in six of the last 10 games while shooting 50.0 percent (23-for-46) from long distance.