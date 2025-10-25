Hauser finished Friday's 105-95 loss to the Knicks with 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block over 28 minutes.

Hauser had a quiet performance Opening Night against Philadelphia, but the fifth-year pro showed his sharpshooting prowess Friday, when he connected on a game-high six triples for the sixth time in his NBA career. Hauser should continue to operate as a catch-and-shoot wing for the Celtics, though he should see an uptick in opportunities on offense this season in the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles).