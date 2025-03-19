Hauser closed Tuesday's 104-96 victory over Brooklyn with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 29 minutes.

Hauser remained in the starting lineup after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both ruled out due to knee injuries. Despite the [romotion, Hauser failed to have a meaningful impact, scoring single-digits for the eighth time in the past 10 games. At best, he provides the Celtics with a somewhat reliable perimeter-scoring threat, currently averaging 2.1 three-pointers in 20.9 minutes per game through 59 games played.