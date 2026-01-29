Hauser totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Hawks.

Hauser continues to occupy a significant role for the Celtics, making him worth rostering in most fantasy leagues as long as he stays hot from long distance. Over his last eight contests, the sharpshooter has averaged 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 4.3 three-pointers in 29.1 minutes per game.