Hauser (groin) didn't play in the second half of Saturday's 127-121 loss to the Grizzlies. He went scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and grabbed one rebound in nine minutes off the bench.

The four-year veteran left Saturday's game against the Grizzlies midway through the second quarter due to right adductor tightness, and he didn't step on the hardwood in the second half. The Celtics have several days off due to the NBA Cup quarterfinals, and his next chance to play will come against the Pistons on Thursday, Dec. 12.