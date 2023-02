Hauser ended Monday's 111-99 victory over the Pistons with 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes.

With Jaylen Brown (illness) unavailable, Hauser made his the first career start and was the surprise scoring star of the first half, putting up all 15 of his points. The five made threes were his highest total since Nov. 16, and while his role off the bench tends to be erratic at best, the second-year forward continues to shoot well when called upon.