Hauser recorded 23 points (8-9 FG, 7-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-113 win over Chicago.

Hauser moved into the starting lineup, pouring in a game-high seven three-pointers. With the Celtics in a position to be able to manage their star players, Hauser has been able to capitalize on the increased role. Based on what we have seen over the past two weeks, he should be viewed as a player worth rostering, even in standard nine-category leagues.