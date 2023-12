Hauser totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 120-118 win over the Raptors.

Hauser moved into the starting lineup after it was announced Jayson Tatum would miss the game due to a minor ankle concern. Hauser logged 34 minutes in the victory, piloting home three triples in the process. He has managed to carve out a consistent role this season, making him a viable streaming candidate on most nights.