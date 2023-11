Hauser will start Monday's matchup against the Hornets.

With Derrick White (personal) and Al Horford (rest) unavailable, Hauser will make his second start of the season. In his last start (Nov. 15 in Philadelphia), the sharpshooter posted eight points (3-9 FG) in 35 minutes. Surprisingly, that's the only time he's scored in single digits over his last eight appearances. During that stretch, Hauser has averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.