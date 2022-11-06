Hauser posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 133-118 win over New York.

Hauser turned in a new season-high in scoring with the help of five triples, also a season-best. The Virginia product had been inconsistent at best through his first eight games of the season entering Saturday, averaging 5.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.1 minutes. However, he could certainly carve out a more prominent role in the rotation with more performances like this.