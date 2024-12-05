Hauser recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win over the Pistons.

Hauser made the most of his opportunity, moving into the starting lineup after Jrue Holiday was ruled out due to an ongoing knee issue. Coming up against the Pistons, Hauser took advantage of the inferior defense, dropping five triples en route to a season-high 20 points. He should continue to provide the Celtics with a reliable perimeter threat, albeit coming off the bench more often than not.