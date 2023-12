Hauser closed Tuesday's 120-113 win over Cleveland with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes.

Hauser connected on three triples in the win, all coming within minutes of each other as the game was in the balance. Coming off just his second scoreless game of the season, Hauser got back to doing what he does best. He is averaging 2.7 three-pointers per contest, making him an elite streaming option, even in competitive leagues.