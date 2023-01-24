Hauser finished Monday's 113-98 loss to the Magic with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes off the bench.

It's the first time Hauser has scored in double digits since Dec. 21 against the Pacers, and the first time he's drained more than two three-pointers in a game since Nov. 28 against the Hornets. The second-year forward isn't providing any kind of consistent production from the Celtics' second unit, and it would take injuries ahead of him on the depth chart to put him on the fantasy radar.