Hauser provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to Indiana.

Hauser tallied double-digit points for the first time since Nov. 28. The second-year forward was averaging 3.5 points and 2.3 points on 31.0 percent shooting from the field and 24.3 percent from three in 13.3 minutes across his last 10 games. Hauser holds some fantasy relevance for deeper leagues, as he is converting on 42.2 of his 4.2 three-point attempts per game on the season.