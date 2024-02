Hauser had three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 win over Memphis.

Fresh off a 17-point effort versus the Lakers on Thursday, Hauser was held in check during a blowout win over Memphis. The sharpshooter has scored in double figures just three times over his last 14 appearances, averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds during that stretch.