Hauser will start Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jaylen Brown (ankle), Derrick White (hand) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) out, Hauser and Oshae Brissett will start alongside Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. As a starter this season (seven games), Hauser has averaged 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33.6 minutes.