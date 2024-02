Hauser will start Wednesday's game against the Nets.

With Jaylen Brown (shoulder) and Al Horford (toe) sidelined, Hauser will draw a spot start, joining Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis in the first unit. Across his previous five starts this season, Hauser has averaged 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.4 minutes per game.