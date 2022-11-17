Hauser finished Wednesday's 126-101 victory over the Hawks with 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and six rebounds over 27 minutes.

Hauser went a perfect 3-of-3 from behind the arc in the first half and did not miss a shot until the end of the third quarter. The Celtics forward hit five threes on the night, which led the game, while also grabbing a season-high six rebounds as Boston cruised to their sixth road victory of the season. It was just Hauser's third time this season scoring in double figures as he continues to see solid minutes off the bench for the Celtics.