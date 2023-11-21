Hauser had three points (1-9 FG, 1-9 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 37 minutes during Monday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Hauser moved into the starting lineup, replacing Derrick White who was out due to personal reasons. Despite the opportunity, Hauser struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end, tallying just three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Prior to Monday, he had been arguably the most reliable three-point streamer available. He should continue to be viewed as such given this was simply an off night.