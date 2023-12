Hauser is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers with a left heel contusion,Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Hauser started and played 35 minutes Wednesday with Jayson Tatum (ankle) sidelined, but it appears Hauser picked up a heel injury during the contest. If Hauser can give it a go, he could see another sizeable workload with Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out and Tatum questionable.