Hauser notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's 121-107 win over the Nets.

Hauser has been playing very well off the bench and delivered another strong display, ending as the team's third-best scorer and impacting the game with his long-range shooting. Hauser has been making a case for more minutes due to his excellent floor spacing, making multiple threes in four of his last five outings and scoring in double digits four times in that span as well.