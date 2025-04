Hauser is part of the Celtics' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Miami, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser will fill in for Jrue Holiday (shoulder) on Wednesday, marking the 26-year-old sharpshooter's 17th start of the season. Hauser is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds across 29.5 minutes as a starter.