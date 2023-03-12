Hauser logged 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and two rebounds over 21 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 win over the Hawks.

Hauser did his thing Saturday, going 4-of-5 from the perimeter en route to 12 points. As usual, he did very little else, relying solely on his three-point shooting to buoy his value. Interestingly, Hauser was ahead of Grant Williams in the rotation, something that warrants some attention moving forward. If this is something that sticks, Hauser could be worth a look in deeper formats.