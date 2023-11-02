Hauser finished Wednesday's 155-104 win over the Pacers with 17 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench.

The Celtics' 155 points were the most in franchise history since the 1958-59 season, when a roster led by future Hall of Famers Bob Cousy and Bill Russell poured in 173 against the Minneapolis Lakers. Eight different Boston players scored in double digits Wednesday, including all five starters, but it was Hauser who led the second unit as benches got emptied in the fourth quarter. The third-year wing showed last season he can be a reliable three-point threat, but as yet he hasn't gotten many opportunities to fill another role for the team.